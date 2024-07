FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Fire crews fought a fire at an abandoned house on the city’s east side, near New Haven, early Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 1:15 a.m. at a home near Waverly Drive and Prize Street.

When the New Haven Fire Department arrived, the fire fully engulfed the house.

Since the building was vacant, they mainly focused on controlling the fire rather than saving the structure.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.