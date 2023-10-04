October 4, 2023
Local News

FWCS Will Seek Support On Safety, Secruity Referendum

by WOWO News0
Photo Supplied/Fort Wayne Community Schools

FORT WAYNE. Ind (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools plan to ask for support from voters on a safety and secruity referendum.

That could come as early as this fall, according to Superintendent Mark Daniel.

He said it is too early to quantify the additional property tax dollars FWCS will seek to collect over eight years through the measure, but Daniel stressed the vaule of investing in new safety measures.

Those include increasing the number of student resource officers and installing new devices that can alert officials to open doors.

So far this school year, nine weapons have been brought to FWCS grounds.

According to the Journal Gazett, guns were found at two high schools just last week.

Officials from the school say they hope their effots will become examples for other school districts, which could lead to improved teacher, staff and student retention.

Related posts

Paulding County Inmate Escapes While On Medical Furlough

WOWO News

Whitley County fatal crash under investigation

Brian Davis

WINTER STORM WARNING For WOWO-Land

Jon Zimney

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.