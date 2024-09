FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the giraffe’s name will be Mila.

The opportunity to name the giraffe was a live auction item at the Zoo’s Zoobilee event.

Winners of that auction, Jake and Molly Hallow, said “Mila is our daughter’s name, who is quite the giraffe lover.”

At the time of birth, Mila stood 5’10” tall and was 150 pounds.