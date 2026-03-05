Surviving Spring Break: Choosing Where to Stay

As spring break approaches, millions of travelers are preparing for vacations across the country and around the world. While flights and activities often get the most attention, travel experts say choosing the right hotel can make or break the entire trip.

From location and safety to hidden fees and amenities, travelers are encouraged to do more than simply pick the cheapest option available.

One of the most important factors when booking a spring break hotel is location. Experts recommend staying close to the activities or attractions you plan to visit most often.

Hotels within walking distance of beaches, restaurants or entertainment districts can save both time and transportation costs. For families, being near parks or kid-friendly attractions may be a top priority, while college travelers may prefer hotels near nightlife or major event venues.

Reading guest reviews is another important step before booking a hotel. Travel experts suggest looking at reviews from multiple sources and paying attention to consistent patterns.

Cleanliness, safety concerns and customer service issues are among the most commonly reported problems in negative reviews. Photos posted by guests can also provide a more realistic look at rooms and facilities compared with promotional images.

Many travelers are surprised to learn that the price shown when booking a hotel may not be the final cost. Resort fees, parking charges and taxes can significantly increase the total price.

Some hotels charge daily resort fees that cover amenities such as pools, gyms or Wi-Fi. Travelers are encouraged to read the full price breakdown before completing a reservation.

Spring break travel can be unpredictable due to weather, flight delays or changing plans. Booking a hotel with flexible cancellation policies can help travelers avoid losing money if plans change.

Many hotels now offer free cancellation within a certain time window before arrival.

Small amenities can add significant value to a stay. Free breakfast, airport shuttles, parking and Wi-Fi can help travelers save money during their trip.

Families may also want to look for hotels with pools, family suites or kid-friendly activities.

Travelers should also consider safety when choosing a hotel. Experts recommend checking neighborhood safety, looking for properties with 24-hour front desk service and ensuring rooms have secure locks.

Taking a few minutes to research the surrounding area can help avoid unpleasant surprises upon arrival.

With spring break being one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, hotels in popular destinations can fill up quickly. Booking early can provide more choices and sometimes lower prices.

Travel professionals say a little extra planning can go a long way.

“Doing your research before booking can make the difference between a stressful trip and a relaxing getaway,” one travel expert said.

For spring breakers, the right hotel may be the key to turning a short vacation into a memorable experience.