FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people involved in a battery at a local movie theater.

Police say a man and his wife were in line for concessions at the AMC Jefferson Pointe Theater on Aug. 11 when an argument ensued and the man allegedly battered another patron in line.

Anyone with information regarding these two individuals is asked to please call the FWPD at (260) 427-1201.