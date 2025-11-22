FWFD Faces Fire On Southside

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire on Thursday.

The FWFD says they were called to Whalers Cove on the city’s southwest side around 10:40 Thursday night.

Upon arrival, they found smoke inside the duplex and were able to have the fire under control in less than 20 minutes.

Smoke detectors were installed and working in the unit, and all occupants were able to self evacuate.

Firefighters helped one person exit the adjoining duplex unit, according to 21 Alive News.

Investigators say the fire began in the kitchen.