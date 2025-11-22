Fort Wayne Zoo Welcomes Harbor Seal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne xoo has welcomed its newest member of the family.

Bubba, a new male harbor seal, came from the Woods Hole Science Aquarium in Massachusetts in September and has been in the Coastal Cove habitat. Now, he has joined the Zoo’s other harbor seal, Ronan, and the California sea lions, Cassandra and Valkyrie.

The Fort Wayne Zoo is active in the AZA Harbor Seal Species Survival Plan, which tries to maintain genetic diversity and long-term sustainability of species with conservation value.

Visitors can see Bubba on Saturday and Sunday from 10 until 3 this weekend for the final fall weekend of the Zoo’s season.