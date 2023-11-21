FWPD asking for info in recent theft case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a recent theft case.

Around noon on Nov. 13, a man entered the Peter Franklin Jewelers store located at 5011 W. Jefferson Blvd. and asked to view some items. While handling a high-end wristwatch, the subject turned and ran out of the store with the watch and without paying.

The man is described as a heavyset black male with a beard and moustache. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a white shirt with a dark stripe across his chest, a blue hooded coat and a black and white Carhartt baseball style hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201.