Fort Wayne Police searching for man connected to car break-ins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in recent car break-ins on the northwest side of Fort Wayne.

The subject is accused of stealing purses before using credit cards immediately after the break-ins.

The person is described as a black male with medium length braided hair, a moustache and a goatee. He also has tattoos on the tops of both hands and may be driving a white Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information, please call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201.