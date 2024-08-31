Study: Two-thirds of young Hoosiers experience depression

INDIANAPOLIS (NETWORK INDIANA) — The number of young people dealing with depression seems to still be at a staggering high in Indiana.

A recent report by Mental Health America of Indiana shows that 66% of Hoosier youth, ages 10-24, experienced varying degrees of depression in 2021 and 2022 and did not receive essential care.

“Suppose we zeroed in just on depression, which is feeling sad or hopeless every day for at least two or more weeks,” said Taylor Johnson, a policy and data advocacy manager with Indiana Youth Institute at a youth round table discussion at the Indiana Statehouse on Thursday.

“In that case, we see that 47% of students in Indiana indicated that they had experienced depression within the past 12 months before the survey administration; 47%, that is nearly half,” he said.

The round table was hosted by State Sen. J.D. Ford (D-Indianapolis). It focused on discussing ways to better address any shortcomings on the state’s part when it comes to dealing with mental health among young people in Indiana.

According to the American Psychological Association, Indiana averages one school psychologist for every 2,600 students. The recommended ratio is 1 for every 500 students. Johnson pointed out that he believes because of this lack of access to essential care suicide rates among younger people have been higher. Suicide ranked as the second-leading cause of death among kids from ages 10-14 in Indiana, and the third-leading cause of death for ages 15-19.

“In 2022, there were 143 youth aged 10-24 who committed suicide here in the state,” said Johnson.

“Children of all ages, races, identities, and socioeconomic statuses are affected,” said Cole Ramsey, a senior student from Pioneer Junior-Senior High School in Cass County. “Democrat or Republican, it’s our legislators’ job to protect the people’s rights, and everyone has a right to life.”

Ford is hoping to draft legislation in the coming session of the general assembly to address the shortage of child psychologists available in Indiana. The coming session will be a budget year and he hopes to secure funding to pay for more psychologists.