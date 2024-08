FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen in life-threatening condition Thursday night.

Just after 10:30, police were called to the 5900 block of Winter Street, which is south of Paulding Road on the city’s southeast side.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that a person was being put into handcuffs at the scene and into the back of a police vehicle.

We’ll have more updates as they become available.