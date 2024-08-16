Notre Dame men’s swimming program suspended for gambling

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Notre Dame’s men’s swimming program has been suspended for at least one year after an investigation found several violations of NCAA rules related to gambling.

“In order to ensure that this behavior ends and to rebuild a culture of dignity, respect, and exemplary conduct, we have decided to suspend the men’s swimming program for at least one academic year,” athletic director Pete Bevacqua said in a statement.

According to the review, coaches and team staff were not aware of the violations and not all athletes took part in the violations.

The University says the school brought in law firm Ropes & Gray to handle the review after receiving reports of possible misconduct.

“We hope this decision sends a clear and unequivocal message reaffirming that commitment and expectation,” Bevacqua said. “And, as we do after any major action, we will continue to review our internal processes and reporting structures to ensure that we are doing all that we can to nurture a positive experience for all Notre Dame student-athletes.”

While the team is suspended for the next year, swimmers will be allowed to transfer. They could still face sanctions from the NCAA if they were found to have broken any gambling rules.