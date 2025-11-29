November 30, 2025
Local News

FWPD Investigating Deadly Stabbing

by Alyssa Foster0
Photo Supplied / Fort Wayne Police Department

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person was killed and another was injured in a stabbing at a Fort Wayne club early Saturday morning. 

The Fort Wayne Police Department says it happened just before 1:45 a.m. at Piere’s Entertainment Center on St. Joe Road. 

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital. 

The surviving victim was said to be in non-life-threatening condition. 

The FWPD is asking anybody with information to contact the department as they review security footage and interview witnesses.

Related posts

Two dead and four injured in early Saturday morning crash

Heather Starr

Fort Wayne man acquitted of 2016 murder

Darrin Wright

UPDATED – One dead and one seriously injured in an early morning shooting

Brian Ford

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.