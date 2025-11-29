FWPD Investigating Deadly Stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person was killed and another was injured in a stabbing at a Fort Wayne club early Saturday morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says it happened just before 1:45 a.m. at Piere’s Entertainment Center on St. Joe Road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital.

The surviving victim was said to be in non-life-threatening condition.

The FWPD is asking anybody with information to contact the department as they review security footage and interview witnesses.