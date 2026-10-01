FWPD officers to wear pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Police Department officers will begin wearing pink badges Thursday in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Officers can receive a new pink badge by donating $20, or donate $10 to wear a pink badge from a previous year. The money will go to Francine’s Friends, which provides mammogram opportunities and resources for women fighting breast cancer.

The FWPD has held the pink badge campaign since at least 2016. The department says the campaign is intended to raise awareness of breast cancer and show support for those battling the disease.

“Our badge is a big part of our uniform, and for us to change it to the color pink is a big deal,” Capt. Sherronda Blocher said.

The department is also selling pink badge window clings for $5. All proceeds will benefit Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography. The clings are available at the Rousseau Center front desk during business hours.