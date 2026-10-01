Goshen Health officially becomes part of Parkview Health

GOSHEN, Ind. (WOWO) — Goshen Health is officially part of Parkview Health as of Oct. 1, marking a new chapter for the health care organization after more than 100 years of serving the community.

Goshen Health patients can continue seeing their doctors and care teams at the same locations. Existing appointments remain scheduled, and patients should continue using the same phone numbers and processes unless they are notified of a change.

Goshen Health said there are no immediate changes to insurance coverage or network participation solely because of the transition. Patients with questions about their individual insurance coverage are encouraged to contact their insurance provider.

The Goshen Health patient portal will also remain available for now. Patients should continue following payment instructions on their bills and statements.

The organization said patients will begin seeing the Parkview Health name and branding at its hospital, medical practices and other locations. The transition will happen over time, meaning both Goshen Health and Parkview Health names may appear during the process.

Goshen Hospital is now called Parkview Goshen Hospital.

Goshen Health employees have also become Parkview Health employees as part of the transition.

According to Goshen Health, becoming part of Parkview Health will create opportunities to expand services, invest in technology, strengthen access to specialized care and support recruitment.

Goshen Health said its commitment to the local community remains unchanged as the organization becomes part of Parkview Health.

Patients and community members can continue visiting Goshen Health’s website for transition updates and can follow Parkview Health for additional information.