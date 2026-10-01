Harbor Freight opens new Fort Wayne location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Harbor Freight officially opened its newest Fort Wayne store Tuesday at 10027 Lima Road.

The new location is part of the company’s ongoing expansion across the country. Harbor Freight has more than 1,600 stores nationwide, including 42 in Indiana.

The Fort Wayne store carries Harbor Freight’s lineup of tools and equipment, including Icon Professional Hand Tools, Hercules and Bauer power tools, U.S. General tool storage and Predator generators.

The store also offers automotive, welding, shop and outdoor equipment.

Harbor Freight said it hired locally for the new location, adding 10 to 15 jobs in the community. The company has about 500 associates in Indiana.

The store is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The new Fort Wayne location is at 10027 Lima Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46818.