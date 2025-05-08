FWPD Relaunches Traffic Unit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Since relaunching its traffic unit in September after a 30-year hiatus, the Fort Wayne Police Department has issued over 4,000 tickets this year.

Sgt. John Shank, who oversees the unit, says they nearly matched the total ticket count from the final four months of 2024 and likely would have exceeded it if not for an officer being off duty for two months.

Chief Scott Caudill reinstated the unit after residents complained about speeding, reckless driving, and, ignored stop signs and traffic lights – problems Caudill says have persisted across the city for years.