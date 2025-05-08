May 8, 2025
National News

Ohio Tired Of Growing Medical Debt

by David Scheie0
debt, finance, money, credit, loan, payment, bankruptcy, wealth, problems, stress, budget, cash, paying, depression, financial, business, bank, savings, economy, save money, third world, aid, personal finance, national debt, financial advice, saving money, save, deposit, invest, debt, debt, debt, debt, debt, bankruptcy

Ohio, (WOWO) — Some relief may be coming to Ohioans struggling against medical debt as lawmakers in the Buckeye State are working on legislation that will not only cap interest, but keep that debt from affecting credit.

WBNS TV reports that the bill has bi-partisan support and would cap interest on Medical Debt at 3 percent.

Additionally, medical providers would be banned from reporting medical debt or collection to credit reporting bureaus.

Wage garnishment and other aggressive collection efforts would also become illegal if the bill is passed.

Current statistics show that 7 out of 10 Ohioans either have medical debt or know someone who does.

Related posts

Survey Shows Americans May Skip Dyed Eggs This Easter

David Scheie

Trump announces protections for “dreamers” for border wall funding

Darrin Wright

Ted Cruz raises odds of contested convention after Wisconsin win

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.