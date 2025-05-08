Ohio Tired Of Growing Medical Debt

Ohio, (WOWO) — Some relief may be coming to Ohioans struggling against medical debt as lawmakers in the Buckeye State are working on legislation that will not only cap interest, but keep that debt from affecting credit.

WBNS TV reports that the bill has bi-partisan support and would cap interest on Medical Debt at 3 percent.

Additionally, medical providers would be banned from reporting medical debt or collection to credit reporting bureaus.

Wage garnishment and other aggressive collection efforts would also become illegal if the bill is passed.

Current statistics show that 7 out of 10 Ohioans either have medical debt or know someone who does.