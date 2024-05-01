Community Invited to Name Peregrine Falcon Chicks in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) has launched a community-wide initiative to name the newest additions to the Fort Wayne skyline: four peregrine falcon chicks.

Since 2013, the avian antics of resident falcons Moxie and Jamie have captivated audiences far and wide. Now, with the arrival of four fluffy chicks, the time has come to bestow upon them names that will echo through the city’s skies for years to come.

Teaming up with the Teens for Nature Program at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, I&M has curated a list of potential monikers that capture the spirit of the region. From timeless classics like Tom and Cindy to nods to local landmarks such as Erie and Linden, the options are as diverse as the Fort Wayne community itself.

But the power to decide lies not with a select few, but with the entire community. Starting today, citizens are invited to cast their votes for their favorite names via an online survey, accessible until the stroke of midnight on Wednesday, May 15.

Friday, May 17, the winning names will be unveiled at a banding and naming ceremony, held in partnership with Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehab, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and the Indiana Audubon Society.

For those eager to catch a glimpse of the adorable fluffballs and their proud parents, I&M offers a live webcam stream from the comfort of your own device. Simply visit www.IndianaMichiganPower.com/FalconCam for a 24/7 peek into the nest box perched atop the Indiana Michigan Power Center.

Since its inception in 1996, the Fort Wayne nesting box has welcomed a total of 73 falcon chicks into the world, solidifying its status as a cornerstone of falcon conservation efforts in the Midwest.

So, whether you’re rooting for Tom and Cindy or holding out for an underdog like Storm, now’s your chance to leave your mark on Fort Wayne’s feathered future. Cast your vote and help shape the next chapter in the saga of Moxie, Jamie, and their growing family. Click here to take the survey and cast your vote.