May 8, 2025
Indiana News

Goshen Applies For Loan For Water Treatment Plant

by David Scheie
GOSHEN, Ind. (WOWO) — The Maple City is going through a water supply issue due to two separate chemicals that have been found in the water at the North Plant, which is more than 100 years old.

WSBT reports that state standards show there is not enough of either of the chemicals, one of which is PFAS, to be considered hazardous to the public.

Even with the minimal contamination levels, Public Works Director Dustin Sailor says the city may need to decommission the water plant in the next few years, but the engineering, planning, and infrastructure for that would carry a price tag of nearly 70 million dollars.

The city will have an idea if the loan is approved by July of this year.

