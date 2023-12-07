Waynedale Kroger employee stabbed to death at store, Suspect Arrested

UPDATE: Police on Thursday afternoon were dispatched to a home on Bowser Avenue during the search for the suspect. 30-year-old Jermard J. Lewis was arrested on a murder charge.

WAYNEDALE, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman is dead after a stabbing at the Kroger store in Waynedale Thursday morning.

According to Fort Wayne police, officers were called to the scene shortly after 11 a.m.

Police say there was a report of an incident involving a Kroger employee, the suspect and store management just after 10:30 a.m. with the suspect threatening staff.

The suspect, an adult male, initially left, but returned about a half hour later and stabbed the cashier.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who fled in a vehicle.

FWPD advises the incident appears to be targeted and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Fort Wayne Community Schools say Miami Middle School, Waynedale Elementary School and Maplewood Elementary School were on lockout, but they were given the all-clear and the lockouts were lifted as of about 12:35 p.m.

Kroger officials released the following statement: