Garbage, recycling collection days changing for some residents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – GFL is working with the City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department to implement a rerouting schedule that will result in a change of garbage and recycling collection days for around 25% of customers. The new routes will begin on Dec. 2.

Over the past several weeks, GFL and the Solid Waste Department have met with the four area neighborhood partnerships and had discussions with the City Council members whose districts will be impacted the most due to the changes in collection days.

City residents may look up their garbage and recycling days at https://garbagerecyclelookup.cityoffortwayne.org to determine if their collection days will change. Residents impacted by the change will also receive information in the mail from GFL.

In the summer of 2022, GFL offered to step in and begin collection services using the routes already in place. Over the last two years of providing service to Fort Wayne residents, they’ve gathered the information needed to identify ways to make routes more efficient.

Drivers will have a consistent route with the changes

GFL will incorporate more automated trucks, which will allow them to move rear-loading trucks from curb routes to alley routes

More information about garbage and recycling collection: https://engage.cityoffortwayne.org/GFLCollectionChange.