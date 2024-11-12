Airport to debut new lounge for business travelers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne International Airport will launch a new lounge for business travelers early next year.

The Gateway Lounge will provide travelers with what designers call an upscale and peaceful environment to work, relax, and unwind.

Lounge members and day-pass holders will enjoy complimentary light refreshments, private restrooms, and a convenient kitchenette.

“Last year, FWA served over 795,000 passengers, marking a record year for the airport. The Gateway Lounge

by STAR Bank is another fantastic addition to enhance travel and convenience at FWA,” said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of the Fort Wayne International Airport. “Alongside our ongoing and completed terminal improvements, these thoughtful amenities make a difference in the lives of travelers every day. We are grateful for STAR’s leadership and partnership in bringing this project to life.”

The Gateway Lounge will operate during standard airport operating hours, with annual memberships available for frequent flyers and day passes on a first-come, first-served basis. This amenity is exclusive to Fort Wayne International Airport as part of FWA’s continued commitment to enhancing the passenger experience.

The lounge is owned and operated by the Airport Authority and is not restricted to any airline, credit card, or other airport lounge loyalty program.

For access to the lounge, passengers who fly frequently will be able to purchase an annual pass. Those

interested in becoming members of the Gateway Lounge will be able to access information and sign up to join through FWA’s website. A registration portal will be live on the airport lounge page in the coming weeks.

Access to the Lounge will be “self-serve” through a digital membership pass. The Gateway Lounge remains open with the terminal building and will be accessible prior to the first flight out in the morning, through the final arrival in the evening.

The Gateway Lounge will be located next to FWA’s newest, local food and beverage spaces to open – Hop River Brewing and Bon Bon’s Coffee.

More information including Gateway Lounge annual pass pricing and registration details will be available soon.