Wells County police searching for armed robbery suspect

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Police in Wells County are asking for help identifying a man involved in a robbery on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a gas station in Liberty Center, which is southwest of Bluffton, after a report of an armed robbery around 6:30 a.m. The suspect is described as a young black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The man reportedly showed a gun and demanded cash before fleeing in a black pickup truck on County Road 300 West.

Police say the incident may be linked to a gas station robbery in Huntington County last week.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective Quinton Greer.