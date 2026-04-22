Garrett High School Employee Placed on Leave After Gun Found

GARRETT, IND. (WOWO) A staff member at Garrett High School has been placed on leave after a firearm was discovered on campus, according to school officials.

District leaders say students reported concerns about the weapon, prompting a school resource officer to respond. The officer secured the firearm and escorted the employee off school grounds according to 21-Alive.

School officials say there was no active threat to students or staff at any point during the incident.

The district says it is now working with law enforcement as the investigation continues and is taking steps to pursue termination of the employee involved.

According to Superintendent Dan Durrwachter, student safety remains the district’s top priority as officials review the situation and determine next steps.