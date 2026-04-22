Indiana Leaders Split on Extending Fuel Tax Breaks

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) A state lawmaker in Indiana is urging the governor to go further in providing relief at the gas pump by suspending the state’s 36-cent gasoline excise tax.

State Representative Gregory Porter says the additional suspension, combined with a recent pause on Indiana’s gas sales tax, could reduce fuel costs by more than 50 cents per gallon for drivers.

The governor recently enacted a temporary pause on the state’s gas sales tax as part of ongoing efforts to address fuel prices. However, Porter argues that more action is needed to provide meaningful relief to Hoosiers.

Porter also points to a recent state analysis that he says indicates the governor may have the authority to suspend the excise tax without requiring legislative approval.

Supporters of additional relief say rising fuel and transportation costs continue to place pressure on Indiana families and businesses, while state leaders weigh the potential budget impact of further tax changes.