Gas Price Surge Follow-Up

WHITING, Ind. (WOWO) — Storm damage at the Whiting Refinery in northern Indiana-the largest in the Midwest and sixth largest in the U.S., with a capacity of 435,000 barrels per day-has driven gas prices sharply higher.

Indiana’s average now sits at $3.28 a gallon, ten cents above the national average.

Analysts say prices could keep climbing for several days.

If repairs take longer, prices may stay elevated past Labor Day.

Whiting supplies much of the Midwest, so ripple effects could be felt across the region.