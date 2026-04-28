DC BLOX Data Center

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A pivotal community forum held Monday night brought Eastside residents face-to-face with developers from DC BLOX to discuss a $2 billion data center project slated for South Kitley Avenue.

Hosted by Democratic City-County Councilor Andy Nielson, the meeting at the Pennsy Trail intersection highlighted a sharp divide between the promise of high-tech tax revenue and neighbor concerns over environmental safety.

The 150-acre development, known as the Thunderbird Commerce Center, seeks to breathe new life into the former Ford Visteon site, which has sat largely vacant since its demolition in 2017.

Inside the Proposal: A Multi-Phase Campus

DC BLOX Chief Development Officer Mark Masi detailed a three-building plan designed to provide regional network communications rather than an AI-driven “hyperscale” facilities seen elsewhere.

Phase 1: Construction of an 80,000-square-foot single-story building will begin immediately upon approval, with a 24-month timeline to completion.

Phase 2: Two larger, two-story facilities—measuring 140,000 and 190,000 square feet—are expected to follow, taking four years to finalize.

To accommodate the shift from heavy manufacturing to digital infrastructure, developers are asking the city to reduce required parking from 420 spaces to just 100. This “low-impact” approach is intended to replace vast asphalt lots with green space and high-revenue technology.

The meeting saw a strong showing from local labor representatives. John Hooker of the Central Indiana Building and Construction Trade Council spoke in favor of the project, noting that it represents a significant opportunity for the local workforce.

At the peak of construction, the site will employ 600 workers. The financial breakdown for the $800 million construction cost includes:

$320 million allocated specifically for labor.

35% of the workforce dedicated to electricians and low-voltage workers.

25% for mechanical systems, including pipefitters and plumbers.

Residents Raise Environmental Red Flags

Despite the economic projections, the mood in the room turned tense as residents questioned the facility’s long-term footprint. DC BLOX representatives attempted to mitigate fears by pledging to keep noise pollution at 65 decibels —roughly the level of a normal conversation—and utilizing a closed-loop water system to prevent strain on local utilities.

However, resident Daisy Cook expressed deep skepticism regarding the “closed-loop” promise.

“I believe that they can claim a lot of things, but it’s a matter of what they do,” Cook told the forum. “In a closed circuit, the water is still polluted. There are still forever chemicals. There is still going to be an impact on people, whether they admit it or not.”

What’s Next?

Because the site is already zoned for I3 – Heavy Industrial use, the project does not require a full City-Council vote. Instead, its fate rests with the Metropolitan Development Commission.

“DC BLOX DNA has always been open,” Masi told the crowd. “We want to come to a community. We want to participate, and we want to bring something of value.”

The public’s next chance to weigh in will be during a formal hearing before the Metropolitan Development Commission on June 11 at 1:00 p.m. in the City-County Building.