FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne gas prices have surged 31.8 cents over the past week, now averaging $3.31 a gallon.

GasBuddy says that’s up more than 17 cents from a month ago, though prices remain lower than a year ago.

Drivers are seeing a wide range in prices locally, from $2.96 to $3.69 a gallon.

Meanwhile, the national average rose just over a penny this week to $3.11.