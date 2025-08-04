Indiana’s Secretary Of Commerce Touring Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — David Adams is meeting with leaders in each of Indiana’s 15 regions to understand their unique needs and support their goals for the next five to ten years.

Adams is also overseeing a forensic audit of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, an agency that has faced criticism for its land purchase in Boone County for the LEAP District.

Adams stated the Economic Development Foundation will now work to better meet the needs of potential tenants for that high-tech business park.