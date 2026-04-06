April 6, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Gas Prices Climb Across Indiana

by Macy Gray0
pixabay.com

INDIANA (WOWO)— Drivers across the state are paying significantly more at the pump as gas prices continue to rise.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Indiana has reached 4 dollars and 10 cents, marking a steady increase from 3.98 just one week ago and 3.25 one month ago.

According to AAA, the upward trend reflects broader shifts in fuel costs that have pushed prices higher in recent weeks.

Despite the statewide increase, some areas are still seeing lower prices. In Terre Haute, drivers are finding the cheapest gas in the state, with averages around 3.78 per gallon.

The rising costs are impacting commuters and businesses alike, with no immediate indication of prices dropping in the near term as market conditions continue to fluctuate.

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