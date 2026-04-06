Chicago Bears Stadium Talks Continue Between Illinois and Indiana

CHICAGO, IL (WOWO) The Chicago Bears are continuing negotiations over a new stadium, with discussions ongoing in both Illinois and Indiana, according to Capital News Illinois. Bears President Kevin Warren indicated this week that a decision on the stadium location could come “this spring-slash-summer” as the team completes due diligence in both states.

While Indiana lawmakers passed a financing plan for a Hammond stadium site in February, Illinois officials are working on legislation that would freeze property tax assessments for large-scale development projects and allow negotiation of payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements, according to Capital News Illinois.

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston told the Capital Chronicle that state officials remain “optimistic” about the project, noting productive conversations with Bears representatives and Northwest Indiana communities. Gov. Mike Braun added that Indiana opened talks after earlier Illinois negotiations stalled.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at a recent owners meeting that a stadium replacement for Soldier Field is critical and urged the Bears to make a decision sooner rather than later. The Indiana plan calls for capturing taxes from a stadium development district, a 12% admissions tax on events, a doubling of the hotel tax in Lake County, and a 1% food-and-beverage tax in Lake and Porter counties.

As the Bears review both sites, Illinois legislators continue work on incentives for an Arlington Heights stadium, while Indiana prepares infrastructure plans that could include up to $1 billion in public funding for the district.