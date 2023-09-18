University of Saint Francis Searches For Next President

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne University is searching for its next leader. The University of Saint Francis is launching the search for its next president after Rev. Eric Zimmer announced in April he would step down to “pursue other opportunities within the church and academia.”

Lance Richey currently leads the Catholic institution after Zimmer finished his tenure at the end of the last school year.

According to Inside Indiana Business, The Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration have retained the firm Ingenuity International to lead a national search.