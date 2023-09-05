September 5, 2023
Indiana NewsLocal News

Gas Prices See Minor Reprieve Amid Holiday Weekend

by Michael McIntyre0
("Gas Pump" by Mike Mozart, CC BY 2.0)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Gas prices rescinded somewhat ahead of the Labor Day Holiday weekend.  Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne fell a little more than 18 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.50/gallon today, according to GasBuddy. This mark puts prices in Fort Wayne are 31.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.40/gallon, while the lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.25/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77/gallon.

