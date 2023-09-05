September 5, 2023
Local News

City Council To Discuss Removing Appointee Term Limits Approved In June

by WOWO News0
(Photo Supplied / City of Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  On Tuesday, members of Fort Wayne City Council members will consider repealing the term limits they set for appointments to boards and commissions about two months ago.  The Journal Gazette reports that the amendment sponsored by Councilmen Jason Arp and Tom Didier, would reverse the term limits approved on June 27th. The council had set an ordinance limiting appointments from one-year terms to serving up to four consecutive terms, two or three-year appointments limited to serving two terms and four-year appointments to a single term.

Related posts

City to Host State’s Public Access Counselor for Open Meetings

Kayla Blakeslee

Metals recycling firm to invest $300 million in Fort Wayne

WOWO News

No serious injuries after school bus crash in Wells County

Heather Starr

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.