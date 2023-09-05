City Council To Discuss Removing Appointee Term Limits Approved In June

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Tuesday, members of Fort Wayne City Council members will consider repealing the term limits they set for appointments to boards and commissions about two months ago. The Journal Gazette reports that the amendment sponsored by Councilmen Jason Arp and Tom Didier, would reverse the term limits approved on June 27th. The council had set an ordinance limiting appointments from one-year terms to serving up to four consecutive terms, two or three-year appointments limited to serving two terms and four-year appointments to a single term.