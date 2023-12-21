GiaQuinta Commends City Council DORA Approval

A lot of questions remain regarding the newly approved Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area potentially coming to downtown next spring. However, one Hoosier lawmaker is commending Fort Wayne City Council’s decision to move forward with the concept.

Indiana House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta says that he feels that the move is a great step forward for Fort Wayne Businesses.

“Other cities have reaped the benefits of DORAs, and I’m excited to see the impact here in Fort Wayne. This will help us boost tourism to downtown Fort Wayne and enhance visitor’s experiences,” GiaQuinta explained.

“Under the parameters of the bill, a city can have no more than seven DORAs, all of which need approval from Mayor Tom Henry’s office to permit customers to have an open container outside, and all drinks must be disposed of within the designated area. It’s important to note that this first DORA will be a trial run for our city, and it is vital that we take all the necessary steps to ensure it is not abused and that we prioritize public safety.”

GiaQuinta feels the move will bring extraordinary benefits for Fort Wayne businesses and the local economy in the future.