GIMA restarts faith-based street outreach program in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Greater Indianapolis Multifaith Alliance is restarting its Faith-Based Street Outreach program in an effort to provide support for people experiencing homelessness during gaps in existing outreach services.

GIMA says the Professional Blended Street Outreach team coordinates outreach among service providers in Indianapolis, but coverage is limited, particularly during evenings and weekends.

The organization says it has seen the need firsthand as it receives more calls requesting assistance when other outreach services are unavailable.

Through the Faith-Based Street Outreach program, GIMA plans to mobilize congregations and volunteers to respond to occasional calls for help. Volunteers may provide basic assistance including meals, transportation and support for people experiencing homelessness. If you would like to be part of this effort, an interest form can be found here.

GIMA is currently seeking volunteers interested in participating in the program. Those interested can fill out an online interest form through GIMA.