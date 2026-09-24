American Red Cross urges blood donations as need continues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The American Red Cross is urging people of all blood types to donate as hospitals and patients continue to rely on a steady blood supply.

The organization says every donation can help provide blood products for patients in need and is encouraging eligible donors to schedule an appointment.

Those who donate blood between Sept. 21 and Oct. 18 will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

An additional promotion is available through Sept. 30 at Red Cross blood donation centers. Donors who mention the word “pickleball” to Red Cross staff or volunteers can receive a custom Red Cross pickleball paddle and ball while supplies last.

Appointments can be scheduled through the American Red Cross website or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. More information about the fall donor promotion is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Fall.