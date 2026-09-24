Community Arts Program to host fifth annual Java, Jive & Pie fundraiser

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Community Arts Program of Kosciusko County will bring the sounds of the 1940s to Winona Lake next month for its fifth annual Java, Jive & Pie fundraiser and gala.

The event, themed “The Village Canteen,” will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, at Rodeheaver Auditorium, 901 Park Ave. A dance lesson begins at 6 p.m., followed by the musical program at 7 p.m.

This year’s event will feature music inspired by the 1940s swing era and USO shows. Matt and Cindy Smith of Art of Dance Warsaw will provide dance instruction before the program, and guests are encouraged to dress in period attire and take part on the dance floor.

The Vocal Vibes adult vocal jazz ensemble will perform songs from the era, while Wally Brath and The Village Canteen Band will provide instrumental music. The evening will also include charcuterie, coffee, pie, a silent auction and a live auction.

Proceeds from the fundraiser support the Community Arts Program and its mission to provide creative and collaborative opportunities for people in Kosciusko County to develop and share their musical and artistic talents.

Tickets are $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight. Corporate sponsorships and donations are also available.

Tickets and additional information are available here.