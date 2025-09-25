September 25, 2025
Glenn Beck Joins Kayla Blakeslee on Fort Wayne’s Morning News

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – “I forgive you”. The three words Glenn Beck believes we need to live by each day. “We cannot allow this to make us go dark; we have to be brighter, we have to be better.” Beck led into this idea as he made the statement that he does not believe the violent streak in this country is over.

Blakeslee then went on to call Beck an “evangelist for free speech,” and asked how he viewed the current landscape of censorship in our country. Beck makes the statement that a lot of what we are seeing now is, in fact, not censorship in his view, and calls out the political differences of when he and other conservative speakers were being threatened with being pulled off the air, he felt as if no one had said anything and now with the fuss from persoanlities like Kimmel it is just the right that the free market has.

Beck then goes into a story about a woman from South Korea who had a similar story to Charlie Kirk. Listen to the full story from Glenn here.

Glenn Beck condemns violence from both political parties and asks for peace and for people to support their local stations and remember a sense of community in uncertain times like these.

