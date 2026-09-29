GM Invests $1.5 Million to Expand STEM Education Across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — General Motors is investing $1.5 million to expand hands-on STEM education opportunities for elementary school students across Michigan.

The funding will go to Michigan’s MiSTEM Network, where it will support lessons built around what educators call “3P” learning — place-based, problem-based and project-based education according to News10 Lansing.

The goal is to give students opportunities to connect what they learn in the classroom with real-world challenges and experiences.

The investment is being managed by MTEC SmartZone, which is partnering with the MiSTEM Network and the state of Michigan to expand the program.

Organizers say the approach is designed to move STEM education beyond traditional classroom instruction by giving students opportunities to work through problems, complete projects and apply science, technology, engineering and math concepts to situations connected to their communities.

The partnership also aims to strengthen connections between Michigan schools and industry.

MTEC SmartZone, MiSTEM and state officials say exposing students to real-world applications of STEM at an early age can help build interest in science and technology-related careers while providing a foundation for Michigan’s future workforce.

The $1.5 million commitment from General Motors comes as Michigan continues efforts to strengthen STEM education and create closer ties between schools, businesses and emerging industries.

The MiSTEM Network operates through regional hubs across the state and works with educators, businesses and community organizations to expand STEM learning opportunities.

The GM-supported initiative will focus specifically on elementary students, providing hands-on learning experiences both inside and outside the classroom.

Rather than limiting lessons to textbooks and lectures, the 3P model encourages students to examine challenges in their own communities, identify problems, develop solutions and complete projects that demonstrate what they have learned.

Supporters say that kind of learning can help students develop skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, collaboration and creativity while introducing them to potential STEM career paths.

The partnership between GM, MTEC SmartZone, MiSTEM and the state is also intended to give educators additional resources and connections to industry as they develop STEM lessons.

For Michigan, the investment represents an effort to connect elementary education with the workforce needs of the future, while giving students earlier opportunities to see how science, technology, engineering and mathematics are used outside the classroom.

The funding is expected to expand access to those hands-on learning opportunities for elementary students across the state.