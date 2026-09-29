Toledo Firefighter Arrested on Four Felony Charges, Court Records Allege

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOWO) — A Toledo firefighter and licensed EMT is facing four felony charges stemming from a series of alleged incidents in west Toledo on September 22.

Kenasia Guilford is charged with abduction, theft of a motor vehicle, theft and burglary, according to court records and information confirmed by the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. A report from WHIO, citing Toledo police and its CBS affiliate WTOL, also confirmed the four charges.

According to a Toledo police affidavit filed in Toledo Municipal Court, Guilford allegedly handcuffed a victim to a staircase inside a west Toledo home and then refused to release the person.

The affidavit says the handcuffing was allegedly done for “the purpose of consensual exploit.” Police allege Guilford kept the victim restrained long enough for the person to fear for his safety.

A separate affidavit outlines allegations involving a vehicle and other property.

Police allege Guilford took a victim’s keys, stole his vehicle and left the vehicle at an undisclosed location. Investigators also allege she took the victim’s cellphone.

Guilford is separately accused of taking a house key and using it to enter the victim’s home without authorization. According to the court records, officers later found Guilford hiding inside a bedroom.

Court records indicate the alleged incidents occurred September 22. The records say the allegations, other than the burglary, occurred at Guilford’s home on Garrison Road in west Toledo.

Guilford was scheduled to appear in Toledo Municipal Court Monday morning.

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department confirmed the arrest but the allegations remain accusations at this stage. A criminal charge is not a finding of guilt, and the case will proceed through the court system.

Guilford’s name also appears on a Toledo firefighter eligibility list published by the city, identifying her as Kenasia Guilford. The city’s current Fire and Rescue Department says it responds to more than 60,000 emergency calls annually, including fires, hazardous-material incidents, rescues and emergency medical calls.

The felony case now moves forward in Toledo Municipal Court, where additional court proceedings will determine how the allegations are handled.