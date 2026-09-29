Shawnee Middle School Selected for 80th Annual WOWO Fire Drill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A longtime Fort Wayne tradition is returning next week, with Shawnee Middle School selected to host the 80th annual WOWO Fire Drill.

The annual event will take place October 7 at approximately 10 a.m., although the exact timing will not be announced ahead of time to the students.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department made the announcement on WOWO’s Fort Wayne’s Morning News, with Assistant Chief Jonathan Flickinger joining host Kayla Blakeslee to discuss this year’s event and the importance of fire prevention education.

This year’s theme is “Safe Charging is a Superpower.”

Flickinger said the theme focuses on the growing importance of lithium battery and electronic-device safety.

Students will learn about properly charging devices, including using the correct charging equipment, avoiding charging devices on soft surfaces and unplugging devices once they are fully charged.

Flickinger said a device that becomes unusually hot while charging should be taken seriously.

“If it feels hot, stop using it. Something’s wrong,” Flickinger said.

Keeping a Fort Wayne tradition intact

The WOWO Fire Drill has become an annual opportunity to teach children what to do during a real emergency.

During the event, students at Shawnee Middle School will participate in a simulated fire emergency. Students will activate the school’s fire alarm, evacuate the building and communicate the emergency to 911.

A Fort Wayne Fire Department crew will respond to the simulated fire.

WOWO will broadcast the drill so listeners throughout the community can follow along.

Flickinger said the event gives students an opportunity to practice the steps they would need to take during an actual emergency.

Blakeslee, who has participated in the event for more than a decade, said students routinely impress her with how quickly and orderly they evacuate their schools.

Honoring Captain Andrea Burton

This year’s announcement comes as the Fort Wayne Fire Department mourns the loss of Captain Andrea Burton, who died over the weekend.

Burton had been closely involved with fire prevention and public education efforts and had participated in the WOWO Fire Drill tradition.

Blakeslee said Burton cared deeply about teaching children about fire safety and said continuing the fire drill is one way to honor her work.

Flickinger worked alongside Burton during their careers with the Fort Wayne Fire Department and described her as someone who was passionate about education and prevention.

“She was always really fire prevention focused,” Flickinger said.

He said Burton spent time in code enforcement and later returned to operations, where the two worked together.

Flickinger said Burton’s commitment to the community extended well beyond the fire department.

“She was definitely someone with a huge spirit and a lot of love for everybody within the city,” he said.

Fire safety starts at home

Flickinger said fire drills shouldn’t be limited to schools.

He encouraged families to create their own fire escape plans and practice them at home.

Families should establish a designated meeting place, make sure every family member understands their responsibilities and practice getting out of the house safely.

“Just remember, get out of the house,” Flickinger said.

The 80th annual WOWO Fire Drill will be held at Shawnee Middle School on October 7 at approximately 10 a.m.

The school mascot is the Braves, which Flickinger said fits this year’s theme of “Safe Charging is a Superpower” — encouraging students to “be brave” when it comes to fire safety.