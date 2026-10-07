Google announces first recipients of $10 million Indiana Energy Impact Program

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Google has announced the first recipients of its $10 million Indiana Energy Impact Program, which is designed to support energy affordability and efficiency in communities surrounding the company’s Indiana data centers.

The program covers Google’s three Indiana data-center communities: Fort Wayne, Morgan County and Michigan City. Google has an operational data center in Fort Wayne, while its facilities in Morgan County and Michigan City are in development.

The first grants are going to the Monroe-Gregg School District and Morgan County Public Library for rooftop solar installations.

Monroe-Gregg expects the solar project to save $46,925 in its first year, nearly $581,000 over 10 years and more than $2.9 million over the system’s 30-year lifespan.

The Morgan County Public Library expects its project to reduce utility costs by more than $200,000 over 25 years.

Google says the Energy Impact Program is intended to support community-based projects that can reduce energy costs and strengthen local power systems. The company’s program includes support for solar and battery projects, energy-efficiency improvements and energy workforce training.

Google is also directing $3 million from the Indiana program to the statewide Indiana Energy Saver Program. That funding is intended to address issues such as roof damage and outdated electrical systems that can prevent low-income homes and facilities from qualifying for energy-efficiency improvements.

The $3 million contribution expands on Google’s $1 million donation to the Indiana Energy Saver Program last year, according to the company.

While the first local grants announced under the program are in Morgan County, Google says the broader Indiana Energy Impact Program is part of its effort to address energy affordability in the communities where it operates data centers, including Fort Wayne.

Google broke ground on its Fort Wayne data center in 2024, and the first phase of the facility is now operational.