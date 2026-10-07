Indiana expands CDL pathway for veterans

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana is making it easier for qualified veterans and military personnel to transition into trucking careers by waiving certain Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) testing requirements.

Indiana has joined the Even Exchange Program, which allows the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to waive CDL skills testing for qualified military personnel. The program allows veterans with certain military specialties to exchange their military license for an Indiana CDL.

The program is part of the Trump administration’s Freedom Haulers campaign.

The Even Exchange Program works alongside Indiana’s Military CDL Skills Waiver Program to provide additional pathways for military personnel with applicable driving credentials to obtain a civilian CDL.

Eligible military classifications include Army Motor Transport Operators, Fuelers and Patriot Launching Station Operators; Marine Corps Motor Vehicle Operators; Navy Equipment Operators; and Air Force Vehicle Operators, Fuelers, and Pavement and Construction Equipment Operators.

Applicants must apply in person at a BMV branch and provide a completed military CDL skills test waiver application, a DD214 or proof of current active duty, a letter from their commanding officer confirming they operated a commercial motor vehicle for at least one year immediately before military discharge, and a copy of their military license.

Veterans who do not have one of the listed military classifications can still apply for the skills test waiver, but they must complete the CDL knowledge test to obtain their license.

Information about the Military CDL Skills Waiver is available through the Indiana BMV.