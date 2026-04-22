GOP Bill Allows Lawsuits Against Local Gun Ordinances

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Ohio Senate Republicans have approved legislation that would penalize local governments for enacting gun safety regulations that go beyond state law, setting up a new legal clash over firearm policy and local control.

The measure allows individuals to file lawsuits against cities and townships that adopt stricter gun ordinances. It also opens the door for courts to impose financial penalties, award damages, and require municipalities to pay legal costs if they are found in violation of state law.

Supporters of the bill say it is intended to protect constitutional gun rights and prevent what they describe as inconsistent local regulations across the state. They argue that firearm policy should remain uniform and governed at the state level.

Opponents, including several city officials and Democratic lawmakers, say the legislation undermines home rule protections and limits the ability of local governments to respond to gun violence. They argue that cities should retain the authority to enact safety measures tailored to their communities.

The measure now moves forward in the legislative process as debate continues over the balance between statewide authority and local governance in Ohio’s approach to gun regulation.