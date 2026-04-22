Michigan Lawmakers Advance Mental Health Reform Efforts

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Michigan lawmakers are advancing a series of proposals aimed at reforming the state’s mental health system, with advocates expressing cautious optimism about the direction of the effort.

A newly released report from the Michigan House outlines six recommendations to address the state’s behavioral health bed shortage and improve overall care capacity. Officials say the proposals are intended to help meet the needs of more than one million residents living with mental health conditions.

At the same time, a package of bills passed by the state House focuses on early intervention, including loosening referral requirements and expanding who can authorize mental health care. Lawmakers say the approach is designed to shift the system toward more proactive, community-based treatment rather than crisis-driven responses according to Bridge Michigan.

Supporters say the reforms have gained bipartisan traction and reflect growing agreement on the need to modernize Michigan’s mental health system. According to mental health leaders, the measures could mark a significant step toward improving access and reducing reliance on hospitalization and incarceration.

State health officials say they are continuing to work with lawmakers on potential improvements, as discussions move forward on how best to expand behavioral health services across Michigan.