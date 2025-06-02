Goshen Man Pleads Guilty To Killing Partner

GOSHEN, Ind. (WOWO) — 45-year-old Hector Duran-Gomez admitted to the murder, in October, of Alma Bermeo.

His defense had planned to argue she may have died by suicide, but instead, Duran Gomez entered a plea deal, last week.

According to police, Duran-Gomez used a zip tie to strangle Bermeo at their home on South Indiana Avenue.

Despite a no-contact order due to a prior domestic battery case, he had been with her the night before.

Concerned after not hearing from her, a friend called for a welfare check.

Police and Bermeo’s father found her body in a locked garage on the property.

An autopsy confirmed Bermeo died from asphyxiation.

A judge has accepted the guilty plea Friday and Duran-Gomez will be sentenced later this month.