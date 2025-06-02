June 2, 2025
Indiana News

Visit To Lake Home In Syracuse Ends In Tragedy

by David Scheie

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a child drowned in Syracuse Lake in Kosciusko County.

Dispatch was called at about 4:45 on Sunday about a missing four-year-old child.

Syracuse Police Officers located the child trapped beneath a pier in about 3 feet of water and began CPR immediately after getting the child out of the water.

The child died at Goshen Hospital just before 6:30 PM.

Officials say that the child wandered away from inside the home where the parents were visiting.

It’s believed that the child had been last seen about 20 minutes before being pulled from the water.

Leave a Comment

