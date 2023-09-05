Governor details launch of READI 2.0

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday provided details for the second iteration of the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI 2.0. The initiative, which received approval in this year’s legislative session, will provide an additional $500 million in grants to support projects focused primarily on population growth and quality of life.

The first round of READI grants were awarded in December 2021. To date, over $487 million of the $500 million funding has been awarded to support 361 projects in all 17 regions of the state.

Holcomb’s office said the projects have leveraged an additional $12. billion in public, private and not-for-profit investment.

“This transformative program will fund projects that lean into a region’s strengths while building community gathering places, accessible parks, performing arts centers and expanding the trail system that will have generational impact across each region and with every person who visits our great state,” Holcomb said in a news release. “In Indiana, there is no greater priority for us as leaders than to work in unison to improve Indiana’s standing as the best location to live, work, play, study and stay.”

The governor’s office says from now through February 2024, regions will develop their funding proposals for consideration, and the Indiana Economic Development Corp. will visit each region to see READI 1.0 investments and “discuss future vision and strategy.”

The READI 2.0 timeline also includes:

September 26, 2023: Q3 IEDC READI Forum in Muncie

You can find more information on application details, eligibility requirements and more for READI 2.0 by clicking here.